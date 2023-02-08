Things appear to be looking up for Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is 40.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.58 and a high of $171.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $142.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 17.4% off its average median price target of $1153.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.97% off the consensus price target high of $1597.92 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are 76.59% higher than the price target low of $684.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.22, the stock is 16.69% and 29.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.34 million and changing 12.18% at the moment leaves the stock 28.84% off its SMA200. BIDU registered 1.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.78.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.05%, and is 18.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $58.55B and $18.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.52 and Fwd P/E is 16.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.75% and -6.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Overweight”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.55M, and float is at 271.88M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantax Inc. (AVTA) that is trading 76.91% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -44.81% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -24.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.