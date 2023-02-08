Things appear to be looking up for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 34.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.60 and a high of $79.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.6% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -32.33% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.76, the stock is 14.86% and 19.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -57.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.12%.

The stock witnessed a 42.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.42%, and is 8.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $2.32B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.04% and -60.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 24 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.00% this year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.73M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 18.52%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geshuri Arnnon,the company’sCHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Geshuri Arnnon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $31.82 per share for a total of $47722.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74317.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Napolitano Richard J (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $33.00 per share for $25973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2808.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Geshuri Arnnon (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $33.21 for $49815.0. The insider now directly holds 74,317 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -50.58% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -58.33% lower over the same period.