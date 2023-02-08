United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 8.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.87 and a high of $230.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $188.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.88% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -88.29% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.29, the stock is 3.56% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 4.13% off its SMA200. UPS registered -16.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.98%.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 534000 employees, a market worth around $162.54B and $100.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.25 and Fwd P/E is 15.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.58% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 852.10% this year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 867.00M, and float is at 720.52M with Short Float at 1.63%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gutmann Kathleen M.,the company’sPres Intl, Healthcare and SCS. SEC filings show that Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 55,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $188.07 per share for a total of $10.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Cesarone Nando (President, US Operations) sold a total of 7,767 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $190.00 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17533.0 shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Gutmann Kathleen M. (Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS) disposed off 21,307 shares at an average price of $204.51 for $4.36 million. The insider now directly holds 102,591 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -14.01% lower over the past 12 months. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is -5.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.