Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Is Up 10.70% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is 10.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $14.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $12.52, the stock is 9.33% and 8.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 7.60% off its SMA200. VLY registered -10.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.10%.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.39%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3370 employees, a market worth around $6.38B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.07% and -14.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 506.34M, and float is at 499.30M with Short Float at 3.11%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS SIDNEY S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS SIDNEY S bought 208 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $12.12 per share for a total of $2521.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10854.0 shares.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading 3.32% up over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is 6.63% higher over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is -24.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.