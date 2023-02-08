What should you know before buying stock in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is 12.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.65, the stock is 7.94% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 17.54% off its SMA200. FNB registered 9.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.98%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.81%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3886 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.79% and -0.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.91M, and float is at 347.26M with Short Float at 2.72%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAMPBELL WILLIAM B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $13.49 per share for a total of $25640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Bena Pamela A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $13.98 per share for $6990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63675.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, MALONE DAVID J (Director) disposed off 29,600 shares at an average price of $13.55 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 89,504 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -1.57% down over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 20.88% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -4.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.