Why Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 10.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.48 and a high of $181.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $177.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.47%.

Currently trading at $181.02, the stock is 6.29% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 14.23% off its SMA200. ADI registered 12.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.93%.

The stock witnessed a 9.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.46%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 24450 employees, a market worth around $92.00B and $12.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.34 and Fwd P/E is 17.42. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.62% and -0.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.23M, and float is at 504.56M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLUCA TUNC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DOLUCA TUNC sold 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63157.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that DOLUCA TUNC (Director) sold a total of 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $171.33 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65157.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, DOLUCA TUNC (Director) disposed off 1,700 shares at an average price of $170.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 66,157 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 4.12% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 7.04% higher over the same period. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is 10.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.