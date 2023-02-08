Why Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is -6.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.84 and a high of $83.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $73.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.39% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -9.63% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.45, the stock is -2.89% and -4.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -4.51% off its SMA200. CL registered -9.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.12.

The stock witnessed a -8.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.36%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $60.88B and $17.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.58 and Fwd P/E is 21.57. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.27% and -12.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.90%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 835.70M, and float is at 834.50M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORRINGTON LORRIE M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NORRINGTON LORRIE M sold 5,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $74.13 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Massey Sally (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 656 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $77.58 per share for $50890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7913.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Parameswaran Prabha (Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy) disposed off 48,778 shares at an average price of $78.80 for $3.84 million. The insider now directly holds 6,787 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -13.32% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 16.89% higher over the same period.