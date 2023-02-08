Why should you keep an eye on Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is 4.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.45% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -37.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -0.79% and 7.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -37.04% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -67.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.87%.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.90%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $9.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.46 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.98% and -68.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.70% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 455.95M, and float is at 206.76M with Short Float at 16.68%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.