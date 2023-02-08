Why should you keep an eye on Dynatrace Inc. (DT)?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 25.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of $49.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64%.

Currently trading at $47.97, the stock is 22.73% and 25.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 26.42% off its SMA200. DT registered 1.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.05%.

The stock witnessed a 32.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.65%, and is 24.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $13.55B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 489.49 and Fwd P/E is 48.55. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.11% and -3.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.96M, and float is at 193.68M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pace Stephen J.,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Pace Stephen J. sold 47,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $46.11 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Allen Alicia (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 31,985 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $39.77 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87281.0 shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Greifeneder Bernd (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,939 shares at an average price of $38.14 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 936,926 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.54% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -35.23% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.