Why should you keep an eye on Jabil Inc. (JBL)?

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is 22.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $82.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $82.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $83.44, the stock is 6.63% and 14.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 32.98% off its SMA200. JBL registered 37.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.76%.

The stock witnessed a 22.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.42%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $11.01B and $34.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.98% and 0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.80M, and float is at 130.62M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dastoor Michael,the company’sEVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Dastoor Michael sold 9,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $77.89 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Katz Robert L (EVP, CLO & Asst Corp Secretary) sold a total of 4,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $77.00 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95322.0 shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Katz Robert L (EVP, CLO & Asst Corp Secretary) disposed off 5,222 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 102,822 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -49.52% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is -0.08% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 42.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.