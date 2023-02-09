A peek at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who has invested in It?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is -1.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $23.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.18% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.37, the stock is -4.02% and -4.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. MDRX registered -16.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.46%.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.29%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $837.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.46 and Fwd P/E is 18.17. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.81% and -25.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.00% this year

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.21M, and float is at 106.64M with Short Float at 10.07%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vakharia Tejal, the company’s SVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that Vakharia Tejal sold 8,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $18.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Stevens David B (Director) sold a total of 43,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $18.47 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32384.0 shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Poulton Richard J. (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.06 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 689,017 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is trading 59.26% up over the past 12 months and McKesson Corporation (MCK) that is 35.71% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 5.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.