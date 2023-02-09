A peek at Bunge Limited (BG): Who has invested in It?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is -1.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.41 and a high of $128.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $98.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.39% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 17.49% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.19, the stock is -0.31% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -0.19% off its SMA200. BG registered -0.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.83%.

The stock witnessed a 0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.86%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $14.80B and $67.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.18. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.11% and -23.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Bunge Limited (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Limited (BG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year

Bunge Limited (BG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.56M, and float is at 148.79M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garros Julio, the company’s Co-President, Agribusiness. SEC filings show that Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $103.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53780.0 shares.

Bunge Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Simmons Jerry Matthews JR (Controller, Principal Actg Off) sold a total of 44,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $114.98 per share for $5.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33654.0 shares of the BG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Dimopoulos Christos (Co-President, Agribusiness) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $108.24 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 42,950 shares of Bunge Limited (BG).

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sysco Corporation (SYY) that is trading -4.63% down over the past 12 months and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is 7.40% higher over the same period. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is -39.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.