A peek at KB Home (KBH): Who has invested in It?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 18.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $41.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $39.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.47% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -29.97% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.69, the stock is 2.02% and 11.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 20.95% off its SMA200. KBH registered -3.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.03%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.42%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2366 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $6.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.10% and -8.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.83M, and float is at 76.22M with Short Float at 7.04%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAW ALBERT Z, the company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. SEC filings show that PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 20.21% up over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is 13.61% higher over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 14.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.