A peek at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who has invested in It?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 2.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.23 and a high of $63.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $61.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 10.61% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.89, the stock is -0.35% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.94% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 36.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.85%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.77%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $9.30B and $55.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.65 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.66% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.80M, and float is at 152.46M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagerty Patrick T., the company’s. SEC filings show that Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $61.26 per share for a total of $30630.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Hagerty Patrick T. () sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $58.73 per share for $29365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Hoskins Craig Howard () disposed off 60,402 shares at an average price of $57.42 for $3.47 million. The insider now directly holds 166,293 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) that is 36.67% higher over the past 12 months. SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is 20.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.