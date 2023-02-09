A peek at SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who has invested in It?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is -10.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $7.52, the stock is -9.84% and -12.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -13.73% off its SMA200. STKL registered 50.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.93%.

The stock witnessed a -19.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.70%, and is -9.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $854.50M and $917.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.85. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.20% and -35.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.75M, and float is at 105.73M with Short Float at 5.87%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 246 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 217 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Largey David, the company’s Chief Quality Officer. SEC filings show that Largey David sold 6,788 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $8.37 per share for a total of $56821.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36040.0 shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Fisher Rebecca (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $10.12 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60425.0 shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Largey David (Chief Quality Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $50235.0. The insider now directly holds 42,828 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 37.96% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 18.51% higher over the same period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 7.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.