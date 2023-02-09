A peek at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who has invested in It?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is 5.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.86 and a high of $69.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $44.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11%.

Currently trading at $43.52, the stock is -1.96% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. YETI registered -34.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.92%.

The stock witnessed a 1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.38%, and is -5.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.21% and -37.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.21M, and float is at 85.96M with Short Float at 8.95%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading -1.88% down over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -29.97% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -73.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.