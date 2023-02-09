Ares Management Corporation (ARES) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 24.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $86.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $85.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.9% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.54, the stock is 6.86% and 14.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.98% off its SMA200. ARES registered 8.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.64%.

The stock witnessed a 19.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.46%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $24.75B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.11 and Fwd P/E is 21.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.94% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RESSLER ANTONY P, the company’s Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman. SEC filings show that RESSLER ANTONY P sold 94,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $85.13 per share for a total of $8.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) sold a total of 138,432 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $85.33 per share for $11.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) disposed off 25,269 shares at an average price of $85.19 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 712,670 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -13.45% down over the past 12 months and Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is -19.06% lower over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -20.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.