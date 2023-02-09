Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 11.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.49 and a high of $204.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $188.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.58% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.35% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.00, the stock is -2.36% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 39.09% off its SMA200. AXON registered 28.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.74%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.63%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 2148 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.83 and Fwd P/E is 69.39. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.26% and -9.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.11M, and float is at 67.42M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARNREITER MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARNREITER MICHAEL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $200.02 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28443.0 shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that SMITH PATRICK W (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 96,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $190.49 per share for $18.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.75 million shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, SMITH PATRICK W (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 133,684 shares at an average price of $190.46 for $25.46 million. The insider now directly holds 2,685,654 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 9.04% up over the past 12 months and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is -6.50% lower over the same period. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is -37.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.