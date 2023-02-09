BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 9.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.45 and a high of $80.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $73.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.16% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -11.94% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.76, the stock is 3.52% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 5.19% off its SMA200. BJ registered 21.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.19%.

The stock witnessed a 8.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.96%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $10.03B and $18.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.21 and Fwd P/E is 18.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.42% and -9.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.09M, and float is at 132.90M with Short Float at 2.61%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddy Robert W., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Eddy Robert W. sold 2,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $71.67 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) sold a total of 5,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $70.36 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) disposed off 6,228 shares at an average price of $70.08 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 183,756 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).