CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is 12.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.56 and a high of $26.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.52% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.65, the stock is 5.68% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 24.44% off its SMA200. CNO registered 0.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.51%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.93%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has around 3350 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $3.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.54 and Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.89% and -4.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNO Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.80% this year

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.35M, and float is at 112.60M with Short Float at 2.28%.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sievert Frederick James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sievert Frederick James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61118.0 shares.

CNO Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Sievert Frederick James (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $20.42 per share for $61260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67118.0 shares of the CNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Foss David B (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $19.53 for $58587.0. The insider now directly holds 32,388 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO).

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading 21.60% up over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -7.44% lower over the same period. Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is -13.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.