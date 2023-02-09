Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is 2.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $40.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCRN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.32% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.44% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.1% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.25, the stock is -3.72% and -7.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -7.85% at the moment leaves the stock 3.25% off its SMA200. CCRN registered 25.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.03%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.54%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has around 8679 employees, a market worth around $981.27M and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.57% and -32.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.10M, and float is at 35.26M with Short Float at 9.69%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grieco Cynthia Ann, the company’s VP, Corporate Treasurer. SEC filings show that Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $38556.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11950.0 shares.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Ball Susan E (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 14,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CCRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Burns William J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 40,293 shares at an average price of $30.91 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 206,111 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -15.84% down over the past 12 months. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is -4.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.