Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Volatility At 4.24%, Should You Add A Position?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.16 and a high of $63.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.18% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.48% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.46, the stock is -1.41% and 1.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 14.79% off its SMA200. EHC registered 27.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.99%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $6.04B and $5.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.81 and Fwd P/E is 18.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.39% and -4.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encompass Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.20M, and float is at 97.75M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARMICHAEL GREG D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARMICHAEL GREG D bought 1,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $54.67 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10546.0 shares.

Encompass Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Tarr Mark J (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $53.25 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the EHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, O’Connor Kevin J. (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $66.48 for $66480.0. The insider now directly holds 3,436 shares of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC).