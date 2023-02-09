FMC Corporation (FMC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.24 and a high of $140.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMC stock was last observed hovering at around $126.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.12% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -7.06% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.47, the stock is -0.51% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 9.30% off its SMA200. FMC registered 18.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.67%.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.21%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

FMC Corporation (FMC) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $16.35B and $5.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.29 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.77% and -8.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

FMC Corporation (FMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FMC Corporation (FMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FMC Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year

FMC Corporation (FMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.22M, and float is at 124.46M with Short Float at 1.19%.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at FMC Corporation (FMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pfeiffer Nicholas, the company’s Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $132.56 per share for a total of $66282.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11222.0 shares.

FMC Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Reilly Michael Finian (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold a total of 4,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $126.95 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18354.0 shares of the FMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Pfeiffer Nicholas (Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $119.78 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 11,722 shares of FMC Corporation (FMC).

FMC Corporation (FMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corteva Inc. (CTVA) that is trading 24.88% up over the past 12 months.