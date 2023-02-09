Here are the top Institutional holders of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) shares

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) is -5.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $432.03 and a high of $549.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELV stock was last observed hovering at around $477.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.67% off its average median price target of $579.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.01% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.54% higher than the price target low of $523.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $483.54, the stock is -0.02% and -3.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. ELV registered 7.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.09%.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has around 98200 employees, a market worth around $116.14B and $156.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.08. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.92% and -12.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevance Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.60% this year

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.60M, and float is at 237.67M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -0.10% down over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 29.28% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 14.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.