Here are the top Institutional holders of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) shares

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) is 6.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.74 and a high of $272.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSP stock was last observed hovering at around $249.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.13% off its average median price target of $303.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.88% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.08% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $267.71, the stock is 6.56% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock 29.49% off its SMA200. INSP registered 18.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.37%.

The stock witnessed a 10.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.25%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $7.91B and $348.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.55% and -1.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.70%).

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.89M, and float is at 28.26M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rondoni John, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rondoni John sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $268.12 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9091.0 shares.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Rondoni John (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $250.20 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11591.0 shares of the INSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Buchholz Richard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,977 shares at an average price of $250.03 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 34,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP).