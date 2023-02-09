Here are the top Institutional holders of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 21.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is 7.99% and 12.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock 24.91% off its SMA200. OSW registered 11.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.83%.

The stock witnessed a 17.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.75%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has around 2905 employees, a market worth around $893.01M and $463.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.43 and Fwd P/E is 23.92. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.06% and 2.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.56M, and float is at 54.77M with Short Float at 11.68%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYER STEVEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEYER STEVEN J sold 23,676 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that HEYER STEVEN J (Director) sold a total of 65,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $10.18 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the OSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, HEYER STEVEN J (Director) disposed off 5,200 shares at an average price of $10.46 for $54374.0. The insider now directly holds 902,042 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW).