Here are the top Institutional holders of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is 5.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $475.77 and a high of $618.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $583.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.92% off its average median price target of $657.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $711.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -14.7% lower than the price target low of $505.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $579.23, the stock is -0.39% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 5.78% off its SMA200. TMO registered -1.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.28%.

The stock witnessed a 6.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.71%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $226.91B and $44.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.86 and Fwd P/E is 21.68. Distance from 52-week low is 21.75% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.00M, and float is at 391.26M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 174 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 164 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANZI JIM P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANZI JIM P sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $584.56 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14807.0 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Spar Debora L (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $561.39 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 979.0 shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Pettiti Gianluca (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $569.11 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 14,450 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -8.14% down over the past 12 months.