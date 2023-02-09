Here are the top Institutional holders of VMware Inc. (VMW) shares

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.53 and a high of $136.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $121.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.3% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.13% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.63, the stock is -4.19% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. VMW registered -9.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.78%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.58%, and is -3.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 37500 employees, a market worth around $51.40B and $13.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.75 and Fwd P/E is 16.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.61% and -13.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VMware Inc. (VMW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VMware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year

VMware Inc. (VMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 423.99M, and float is at 227.28M with Short Float at 3.33%.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brulard Jean Pierre, the company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Brulard Jean Pierre sold 6,651 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $121.01 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69563.0 shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Rowe Zane (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold a total of 17,860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $120.02 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Brulard Jean Pierre (EVP, Worldwide Sales) disposed off 359 shares at an average price of $111.05 for $39867.0. The insider now directly holds 82,777 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 7.37% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.61% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -21.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.