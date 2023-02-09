Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is 15.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.04 and a high of $30.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.95% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.73% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.82, the stock is -5.36% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 38.49% off its SMA200. COLL registered 46.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.60%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.23%, and is -8.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $941.11M and $361.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.82. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.03% and -11.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.90% this year

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.57M, and float is at 33.15M with Short Float at 11.97%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dreyer Scott, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Dreyer Scott sold 17,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Heffernan Michael Thomas (Director) sold a total of 19,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $23.73 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28023.0 shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Ciaffoni Joseph (President and CEO) disposed off 2,204 shares at an average price of $23.75 for $52341.0. The insider now directly holds 248,750 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading 16.88% up over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 26.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.