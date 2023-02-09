Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is 19.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.09 and a high of $41.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.4% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.54, the stock is 13.13% and 15.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 7.72% at the moment leaves the stock 13.82% off its SMA200. GPRE registered 18.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.44%.

The stock witnessed a 17.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.13%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 859 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $3.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.15. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.05% and -11.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.68M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 14.36%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STARK JAMES E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that STARK JAMES E bought 787 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $31.85 per share for a total of $25066.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11184.0 shares.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -60.00% down over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is 21.34% higher over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is 49.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.