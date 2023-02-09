Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is 12.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.81 and a high of $30.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01%.

Currently trading at $26.87, the stock is -2.74% and -0.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 15.89% off its SMA200. URBN registered -8.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.63%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9660 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.12 and Fwd P/E is 12.04. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.87% and -11.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.17M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 11.97%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayne Azeez, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Hayne Azeez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Conforti Frank (Co-President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25960.0 shares of the URBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Hayne Azeez (CAO & General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $26.61 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 15.80% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -31.31% lower over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 2.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.