Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) is 5.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMVT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.81% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -366.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.66, the stock is 3.50% and 11.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 112.35% off its SMA200. IMVT registered 218.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 261.63%.

The stock witnessed a -0.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.28%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 493.32% and -7.81% from its 52-week high.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.57M, and float is at 53.32M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macias William L., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Macias William L. sold 537 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $18.24 per share for a total of $9795.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Immunovant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Levine Mark S. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $18.51 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the IMVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Salzmann Peter (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,021 shares at an average price of $16.80 for $67553.0. The insider now directly holds 993,932 shares of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT).