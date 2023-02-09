Navient Corporation (NAVI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 14.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.45 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $18.86, the stock is 3.97% and 9.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.75% off its SMA200. NAVI registered 4.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.36%.

The stock witnessed a 11.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.39%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 4330 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.14. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.49% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.30% this year

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 124.97M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAUBER STEPHEN M, the company’s EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off. SEC filings show that HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 11,351 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $19.17 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that KANE JOHN M (EVP & Group President) sold a total of 17,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $16.56 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the NAVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Newbury Investors LLC (10% Owner) acquired 326,000 shares at an average price of $17.13 for $5.58 million. The insider now directly holds 29,449,997 shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI).

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading -21.76% down over the past 12 months and Nelnet Inc. (NNI) that is 14.31% higher over the same period.