New Big Money Means Aptiv PLC (APTV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is 24.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.96 and a high of $147.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $115.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $133.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.25% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -50.38% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.79, the stock is 7.61% and 14.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 18.55% off its SMA200. APTV registered -11.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.45%.

The stock witnessed a 18.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.76%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $32.17B and $17.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.14 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.52% and -21.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.86M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $95.83 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $95.34 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 6,665 shares at an average price of $97.06 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 565,902 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 9.08% higher over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -17.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.