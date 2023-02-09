New Big Money Means Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is 20.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $27.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.75% lower than the price target low of $17.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.54, the stock is 8.31% and 17.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 8.44% off its SMA200. GNK registered 8.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.00%.

The stock witnessed a 19.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.55%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has around 990 employees, a market worth around $795.00M and $593.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.71. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.54% and -31.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.40% this year

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.53M, and float is at 39.76M with Short Float at 6.30%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REGAN ARTHUR L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REGAN ARTHUR L sold 22,887 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $15.82 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74781.0 shares.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that REGAN ARTHUR L (Director) sold a total of 62,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $15.65 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55824.0 shares of the GNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Adamo Joseph (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 75 shares at an average price of $17.61 for $1321.0. The insider now directly holds 6,812 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) that is -11.55% lower over the past 12 months. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is 9.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.