New Big Money Means Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is 7.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.28 and a high of $41.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.28% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -64.76% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.60, the stock is -2.24% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.83% off its SMA200. LEG registered -7.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.04%.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.97%, and is -7.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $5.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.04 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.27% and -17.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.70M, and float is at 130.72M with Short Float at 6.28%.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Activity

A total of 243 insider transactions have happened at Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 241 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASSMAN KARL G, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that GLASSMAN KARL G sold 26,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $40.53 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that WOOD PHOEBE A (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $38.35 per share for $95870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53580.0 shares of the LEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Brunner Robert E (Director) disposed off 8,924 shares at an average price of $38.89 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 9,935 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -48.46% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is -20.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.