New Big Money Means Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is 2.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.39 and a high of $135.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZBH stock was last observed hovering at around $130.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $130.76, the stock is 4.09% and 4.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 13.52% off its SMA200. ZBH registered 20.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.24%.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is 2.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $27.01B and $7.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.37 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.25% and -3.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Analyst Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 395.20% this year

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.80M, and float is at 209.70M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. sold 5,131,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $9.57 per share for a total of $49.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Phipps Chad F (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 11,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $128.63 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41880.0 shares of the ZBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 05, VAN ZUILEN WILFRED (Pres, Europe, M. East & Africa) disposed off 531 shares at an average price of $105.22 for $55870.0. The insider now directly holds 2,240 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.36% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -15.52% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 8.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.