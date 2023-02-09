Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is 17.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 7.56% and 18.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.40% off its SMA200. PLYA registered -3.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.84%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.73%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $822.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.08 and Fwd P/E is 14.58. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.06% and -21.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.98M, and float is at 127.88M with Short Float at 6.31%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulet Fernando, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Mulet Fernando sold 13,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $6.33 per share for a total of $83537.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Maliassas Gregory (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 15,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $6.34 per share for $98536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Hymel Ryan Paul (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 21,882 shares at an average price of $6.34 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 402,997 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 4.80% up over the past 12 months.