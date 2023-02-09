SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Volatility At 4.21%, Should You Add A Position?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 14.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $319.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.2% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.21% off the consensus price target high of $416.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -32.09% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $323.61, the stock is 4.52% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 15.81% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 34.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.51%.

The stock witnessed a 13.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.15%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 3964 employees, a market worth around $18.75B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 158.87 and Fwd P/E is 37.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.19% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 4.40%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $315.96 per share for a total of $1.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $330.20 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Bechor Uri (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,716 shares at an average price of $340.00 for $2.96 million. The insider now directly holds 19,406 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 10.53% up over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -20.11% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -5.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.