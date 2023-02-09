Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Volatility At 5.04%, Should You Add A Position?

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is 19.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.78% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.89% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.64, the stock is 13.69% and 17.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 9.34% off its SMA200. TENB registered -10.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.41%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.53%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1617 employees, a market worth around $5.41B and $647.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 91.28. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.47% and -28.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.94M, and float is at 110.76M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thurmond Mark C., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Thurmond Mark C. sold 4,002 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $43.25 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10924.0 shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR (Director) sold a total of 8 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $38.70 per share for $310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25879.0 shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Vintz Stephen A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,518 shares at an average price of $37.06 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 163,177 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).