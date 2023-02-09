Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Volatility At 15.98%, Should You Add A Position?

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCNX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 2.60% and -0.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -26.75% off its SMA200. VCNX registered -60.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.32%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.14%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.98% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $26.57M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.71% and -72.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-280.70%).

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaccinex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.66M, and float is at 36.59M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Strydonck, Gerald E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Van Strydonck, Gerald E. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $26360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.