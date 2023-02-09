Waste Management Inc. (WM) Volatility At 1.66%, Should You Add A Position?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -3.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.58 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $151.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $166.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.03% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 0.09% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.86, the stock is -1.29% and -4.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -5.72% off its SMA200. WM registered 3.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.21%.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.12%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $61.63B and $19.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.97 and Fwd P/E is 22.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.86% and -14.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.00M, and float is at 409.59M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hemmer Tara J., the company’s SVP & Chief Sustainability Off. SEC filings show that Hemmer Tara J. sold 1,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $150.91 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54157.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Carrasco Rafael (SVP Operations) sold a total of 279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $151.40 per share for $42241.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12240.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Rankin Devina A (EVP & CFO) disposed off 1,005 shares at an average price of $151.29 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 64,517 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -19.00% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is -1.58% lower over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 9.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.