Which institution holds the most shares in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is 18.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.74 and a high of $105.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALV stock was last observed hovering at around $91.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $91.05, the stock is 6.32% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 16.04% off its SMA200. ALV registered -10.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.80%.

The stock witnessed a 15.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.29%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has around 67800 employees, a market worth around $7.99B and $8.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.50% and -13.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.00M, and float is at 85.99M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mogefors Svante, the company’s. SEC filings show that Mogefors Svante sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $89.00 per share for a total of $89000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11739.0 shares.

Autoliv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Swahn Christian () sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $77.96 per share for $35082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1019.0 shares of the ALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Oldorff Frithjof (President, Autoliv Europe) disposed off 581 shares at an average price of $77.96 for $45295.0. The insider now directly holds 3,912 shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -27.08% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 58.87% higher over the same period. Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is -7.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.