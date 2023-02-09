Which institution holds the most shares in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is 37.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.50 and a high of $46.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $15.74, the stock is 5.37% and 19.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock -18.79% off its SMA200. CDNA registered -63.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.96%.

The stock witnessed a 32.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has around 633 employees, a market worth around $897.18M and $318.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.90% and -66.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Analyst Forecasts

CareDx Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.49M, and float is at 52.24M with Short Float at 9.48%.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at CareDx Inc (CDNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maag Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Maag Peter sold 3,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $15.75 per share for a total of $51501.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

CareDx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Seeto Reginald () sold a total of 3,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $16.40 per share for $50337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the CDNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Maag Peter (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.17 for $85830.0. The insider now directly holds 298,737 shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA).

CareDx Inc (CDNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) that is -1.60% lower over the past 12 months. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is -92.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.