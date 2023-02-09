Which Institutions Own Shares In BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)?

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $14.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.06, the stock is -8.83% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 8.28% at the moment leaves the stock -27.79% off its SMA200. BV registered -44.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.38%.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.04%, and is -13.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.28% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $636.39M and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.98% and -49.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BrightView Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.48M, and float is at 37.89M with Short Float at 3.07%.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DONNELLY THOMAS C, the company’s President, Landscape Dev. SEC filings show that DONNELLY THOMAS C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $58750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.