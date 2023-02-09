Which Institutions Own Shares In Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 15.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.32 and a high of $194.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $188.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.88% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.74% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.49% lower than the price target low of $163.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.45, the stock is 3.42% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 13.71% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 26.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.46%.

The stock witnessed a 11.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.02%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $51.79B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.28 and Fwd P/E is 39.42. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.16% and -4.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.32M, and float is at 272.86M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cunningham Paul, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Cunningham Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $184.46 per share for a total of $46115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92354.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Nisewaner Karna (Corporate VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $181.78 per share for $18178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15853.0 shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, TAN LIP BU (Executive Chair) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $182.53 for $5.48 million. The insider now directly holds 898,040 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading -2.94% down over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is 18.18% higher over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -2.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.