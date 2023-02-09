Which Institutions Own Shares In JFrog Ltd. (FROG)?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is 12.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FROG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $24.00, the stock is -1.95% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 9.01% off its SMA200. FROG registered -7.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.23%.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.45%, and is -8.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $262.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 269.66. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.74% and -14.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -563.40% this year

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.62M, and float is at 79.17M with Short Float at 1.17%.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landman Yoav, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Landman Yoav sold 29,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.34 million shares.

JFrog Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Simon Frederic (Director) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $23.02 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.48 million shares of the FROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Landman Yoav (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $23.05 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 7,366,342 shares of JFrog Ltd. (FROG).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -11.37% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.61% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -28.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.