Which Institutions Own Shares In LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)?

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is 5.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.37 and a high of $45.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.22% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.55% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.71, the stock is -3.64% and 3.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -9.25% at the moment leaves the stock 5.10% off its SMA200. RAMP registered -43.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.31%.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.12%, and is -10.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $571.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.27. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.77% and -45.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.10M, and float is at 64.43M with Short Float at 2.95%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hussain Mohsin, the company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Hussain Mohsin sold 7,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $22.12 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that TOMLIN DEBORA B (Director) bought a total of 528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $18.92 per share for $9990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22748.0 shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, BATTELLE JOHN L. (Director) acquired 236 shares at an average price of $21.19 for $5001.0. The insider now directly holds 34,467 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).