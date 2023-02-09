Which Institutions Own Shares In Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is -12.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.25 and a high of $129.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $103.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.34% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -12.35% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.49, the stock is -3.97% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -0.46% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 28.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.94%.

The stock witnessed a -3.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.68%, and is -5.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $9.86B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.85 and Fwd P/E is 28.28. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.86% and -19.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.80M, and float is at 94.93M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooke Julie, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Cooke Julie sold 1,328 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $103.83 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27424.0 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that ROBERTS EIRY (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $104.16 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41015.0 shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Lloyd-Smith Malcolm (Chief Integration Officer) disposed off 701 shares at an average price of $103.83 for $72785.0. The insider now directly holds 42,337 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 28.99% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 46.49% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 23.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.