Which Institutions Own Shares In Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is -82.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORMP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.71% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -28.84% and -69.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -69.24% off its SMA200. ORMP registered -81.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -75.70%.

The stock witnessed a -78.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.05%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $81.00M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.92% and -84.85% from its 52-week high.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.10M, and float is at 37.06M with Short Float at 7.42%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rabinowitz Michael, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Rabinowitz Michael sold 13,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $12.55 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that RAKIN KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $9.41 per share for $94096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46661.0 shares of the ORMP stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading -9.58% down over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 37.17% higher over the same period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is -34.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.